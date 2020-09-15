At 38, and with two county finals to come, Conal Keaney's epic journey keeps rolling along

Conal Keaney’s epic odyssey set sail even as ancient scholars were drying the ink on the Dead Sea Scrolls' papyrus manuscripts.

His first hurl – carved from Tir na nÓg ash by a second cousin of Cúchulainn – resides in a temperature controlled vault in the deepest recesses of the Croke Park museum.

If these are slight amplifications of his sporting timeline, the verifiable truth is only marginally less jolting.

The Twin Towers loomed over Lower Manhattan when Keaney made his senior Dublin bow. He received a first Allstar nomination in the same autumn that Jonny Wilkinson kicked England to Rugby World Cup glory.

He turns 38 next week, yet that landmark of sporting dotage finds itself relegated to the margins, sandwiched, as it is, by the two county finals he will contest over the next 12 days.

Conal Keaney of Ballyboden St Endas in action against Jordan Morrissey of Éire Óg. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Conal Keaney of Ballyboden St Endas in action against Jordan Morrissey of Éire Óg. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

If Keaney was a river, he’d be the Mississippi, the ol’ man who just keeps rolling along.

Timeless, majestic and unyielding.

Maybe – to further borrow from Oscar Hammerstein’s familiar lyrics - his body is all aching and wracked with pain, yet the twinges and torments are powerless to lure the enduring master from the rectangle of grass that is the irreplaceable terrain of his universe.

Just two years from entering his fifth decade on the planet, he remains a towering, unquenchable figure, splendidly raging against even the slightest dimming of the light.

Keaney was alone in starting both Ballyboden’s hurling semi-final slaying of Na Fianna and the football shooting down of local rivals St Jude.

On Sunday, the old gunslinger will take on Con O’Callaghan (14 years his junior) and Cuala; a week later he will face off against Dean Rock, James McCarthy, Philly McMahon, the Small brothers and the might of Ballymun.

Both a dual and jewel star.

Four years older than Simon Harris, the man the nation initially entrusted to lead the fight against Covid-19; yet remaining a pivotal figure, battling on two fronts, still intoxicated by his pursuit of the sunlight of glory.

If he cut short his time as a launcher of great left-footed howitzers for Pat Gilroy’s Dublin footballers a year before Stephen Cluxton’s 2011 buzzer-beater proved the rainmaker for a deluge of glory, he remains a vital and inspiring figure with Mattie Kenny’s county hurlers.

Conal Keaney celebrates Dublin's National League win over Kilkenny in 2011. Oliver McVeigh / SPORTSFILE

Conal Keaney celebrates Dublin's National League win over Kilkenny in 2011. Oliver McVeigh / SPORTSFILE

An imperishable and feral cameo from last summer endures.

On the thrilling June Saturday Dublin took down Galway, there is Keaney’s left arm emerging from a forest of hurls, rising and rising as if from a NASA launch-site, the king of Parnell Park stealing the sliothar from the sky.

Those of us leaning by the wall opposite the main stand – less than ten feet from this ferocious moment in time - were close enough to sense the visceral power of the exchange, for the snorting intensity of elite athletes at work to enter the blood, to shudder in the shadow of the tameless exchange.

And to marvel that Keaney – almost two decades on from having his first Dublin battle ribbon pinned to his chest – could still be out there emptying himself in the arena. Still conjuring his unique brand of small ball voodoo.

Still square-shouldered like a powerlifter and huge of thigh; still fearless and ravenous in those contests for control of the skies, one arm, like that of Lady Liberty, stretched eternally toward the heavens.

These big days have conditioned the rhythm of his heartbeat, his miraculous endurance an indispensable asset in Boden’s surge to the cusp of an historic double.

In both semi-finals, he was a shaper of destiny.

Against Na Fianna, he ploughed into tackles, his wrecking ball presence critical to a game-defining late surge.

His effortlessly transferred passion helped the footballers, stripped by injury of their human stimulant Mick McCauley and the prolific Colm Basquel, overcome their near neighbours.

Keaney, particularly in hurling, is both the bull and the matador: A muscular, intimidating beast, yet one capable of delivering moments of authentic artistic beauty.

He offers the kind of natural-born leadership that can neither be thought or bought.

A terrifying motorbike accident nine years ago, in which he broke his ankle, tore his ACL and, possibly, caught the shadow of the Grim Reaper on the margins of the carnage, might have ended the career of a less driven figure.

Keaney, whose coaches continue to regard his freakish conditioning with undisguised awe, merely regarded it as an interval between two acts of immense sporting theatre.

The years that represented his sporting prime, when Jim Gavin’s harvest moon shone undimmed, were spent in county football exile, as he returned to the hurling fields he first set ablaze as a teenager of storied touch and talent.

But if he was wistful for the lost Broadway, it hardly showed, especially in 2011 and 2013 when his brand of hard-edged sorcery was critical to Anthony Daly’s hurlers ending respective 72 and 52-year waits for NHL and Leinster imperium.

By that emotional latter milestone, a swashbuckling Dublin sweeping past Galway having taken down Cody’s Kilkenny in a monumental semi-final replay, Keaney was already regarded as a patriarch of hurling in the city.

Yet here he is, seven years later, the Methuselah of the Firhouse Road, still inexplicably immune to the ravages of the passing years.

Ancient enough of chassis to have proofread the Dead Sea Scrolls; sufficiently coltish of spirit to be cast as a leading man in two September blockbusters.

Still chasing the dream, ears blissfully plugged to the thrum of the mercilessly ticking clock.