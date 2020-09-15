| 22.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

At 38, and with two county finals to come, Conal Keaney's epic journey keeps rolling along

Roy Curtis

Conal Keaney of Ballyboden St Enda's in action against Conor McHugh of Na Fianna during the Dublin SHC semi-final at Parnell Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Conal Keaney of Ballyboden St Enda's in action against Conor McHugh of Na Fianna during the Dublin SHC semi-final at Parnell Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Conal Keaney of Ballyboden St Enda's in action against Conor McHugh of Na Fianna during the Dublin SHC semi-final at Parnell Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Conal Keaney of Ballyboden St Enda's in action against Conor McHugh of Na Fianna during the Dublin SHC semi-final at Parnell Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Conal Keaney’s epic odyssey set sail even as ancient scholars were drying the ink on the Dead Sea Scrolls' papyrus manuscripts.

His first hurl – carved from Tir na nÓg ash by a second cousin of Cúchulainn – resides in a temperature controlled vault in the deepest recesses of the Croke Park museum.

If these are slight amplifications of his sporting timeline, the verifiable truth is only marginally less jolting.

Related Content