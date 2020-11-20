| 11.1°C Dublin

Aryzta management unconvinced about Elliot ability to fund a takeover - sources

Aryzta is best known here for the Cuisine de France brand. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland. Expand

Ellie Donnelly

The management of Aryzta is unconvinced US hedge fund Elliot can come up with the funding for a takeover of the company, according to sources close to the negotiations.  

Last month talks between Aryzta and Elliot concluded without a binding offer.

It was reported earlier today that Elliot had proposed an offer of about 0.80 Swiss francs per share in recent weeks, and had reiterated its interest in the past few days, people with knowledge of the matter said.

