Aryzta management unconvinced about Elliot ability to fund a takeover - sources

The management of Aryzta is unconvinced US hedge fund Elliot can come up with the funding for a takeover of the company, according to sources close to the negotiations.

Last month talks between Aryzta and Elliot concluded without a binding offer.

It was reported earlier today that Elliot had proposed an offer of about 0.80 Swiss francs per share in recent weeks, and had reiterated its interest in the past few days, people with knowledge of the matter said.

This price would represent a 32pc premium to Thursday's close, and would value the troubled Swiss-Irish food group at around €735m, according to Bloomberg.

Shares in Aryzta were volatile in trading during the day, rising as high as 20pc on the Elliot news, before paring back to being up 12pc.

Sources close to Elliot have confirmed that reports of the latest approach were correct.

However, a person with knowledge of the board of Aryzta said Elliot has been unable to finance a formal bid for the company. Elliot did not respond when approached for comment on this.

The board of the food group, which is best known for its Cuisine de France brand in Ireland, is backing its new chair, Urs Jordi, and his business continuation plan for Aryzta, sources said.

The departure of Aryzta CEO Kevin Toland earlier this week also marks the end of the road for the Gary McGann/Kevin Toland pursuit of a deal with Elliot, the source added.

As it stands the situation has created confusion in what has been a dramatic year for the company.

It is clear Elliot is at very least in the background looking at making a bid for Aryzta, despite Mr Toland’s exit.

Going forward Elliot will find itself negotiating with a very different management than when it first approached the company; gone is the chairman, the chief executive, and a number of board members.

After the most extraordinary of extraordinary general meetings in September, the news of Kevin Toland’s departure on Thursday evening was inevitable.

It is understood the number of parties interested in buying parts of Aryzta remains in the double-digits.

The group is profitable, reporting revenue and underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) of €2.9bn and €260m respectively in the 12 months to August 1.

However, it has been under pressure with its debt levels for a number of years.

Commenting on the Elliot news, Roland French, analyst at Davy, said: “Reflecting the complexity and level of gearing in the capital structure, it’s not surprising the potential bid is from a financial versus a trade buyer.”

The company’s shareholders, which include thousands of Irish farmers, co-op shareholders and investors, have watched the share price deteriorate since its 2014 peak when the company was valued at over €6bn.

As the company’s AGM – due to be held on December 15 – approaches, there is still no clarity on the future of Aryzta.