An Armagh man has been remanded in custody after he was accused of stealing vehicles and machinery worth £25,000 while on the run.

Armagh man accused of £25k machinery theft spree while on the run

Ryan Cassidy absconded after twice failing to appear for sentencing for an assault.

Cassidy (22) from Drumarg Park, Armagh, had been found guilty last month of the 2018 assault and was awaiting sentencing alongside his father, Joseph Cassidy (49) from Killyfaddy Road, Moy.

Following their convictions at Dungannon Magistrates' Court, the case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports - but Cassidy Jnr absconded.

He was at large for a month and, following his arrest, it emerged a swathe of charges relates to dates when he was on the run.

A police officer said all 24 charges could be connected to the defendant.

Cassidy Jnr allegedly stole a Toyota Land Cruiser valued at £10,000 on April 11, then two days later stole a tractor and tools, also valued at £10,000.

Over dates between April 11 and 15, he allegedly drove the Land Cruiser while disqualified and without insurance in Armagh.

On April 14, Cassidy Jnr allegedly stole a trailer, power-washer, bale lifter, bale spike and sheep hurdles worth £5,000.

Separately, he is accused of driving a Jaguar X-Type dangerously at Station Road, Armagh while disqualified and without insurance on April 11.

It is further alleged he failed to stop, remain and report after an accident occurred in which injury was caused.

A third set of allegations relate to December 7, 2018, when Cassidy Jnr is accused of entering a house in the Banbrook Hill area of Armagh and stealing car keys, then taking the car in question without the owner's consent, and driving it while disqualified and without insurance.

All three of these sets of charges were adjourned to Armagh Magistrates' Court for a video-link appearance on May 21.

The remaining eight charges relate to Cassidy Jnr's arrest on May 2, after being at large.

He is accused of intentionally exposing his genitals to cause alarm or distress, damaging a television aerial and three counts each of assaulting police and resisting arrest.

These matters will be mentioned at Dungannon Magistrates' Court by video-link on a date to be fixed later this month.

There was no application for bail, leading District Judge John Meehan to order an immediate remand in custody.

