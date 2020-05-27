All players and staff of League of Ireland's European representatives test negative for Covid-19

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne is pictured being tested for Covid-19 on Monday as Rovers, Dundalk, Derry City and Bohemians prepare for a return to training

All players and staff at the League of Ireland's four European representatives have tested negative for Covid-19.

The absence of positive cases has been described as 'most welcome news' by the FAI's interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn.

All squad members and support staff, close to 120 people, of Bohemians, Derry City, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers were tested on Monday and they have all received the all-clear.

They will be tested again next week and are due to undergo 12 tests leading up to a proposed tournament on July 20 which is marked as a vital step on the map towards a return to play.

As it stands, those teams are expected to play early stage European qualifiers in late July or early August but UEFA have yet to fully confirm their calendar and will not do so until June 17 with doubts around air travel clouding the picture.

Players at the four clubs are working towards a training return on Monday June 8.

There remains no agreement on whether the 2020 League of Ireland season will return with other clubs yet to be convinced that it's worth coming back to play behind closed doors.

"This is most welcome news and a very positive step as we work with Government, their agencies and all stakeholders in the game towards a safer return for all of Irish football," said Quinn.

"These negative results are an early boost for everyone in the game but it is only the start. We have to remain vigilant and we again urge all affiliates – clubs, players, supporters and parents – to abide by the Government and HSE guidelines."

Online Editors