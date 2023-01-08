| 7.3°C Dublin

live All-Ireland club football semi-finals: Dublin champs Kilmacud Crokes take on Kerins O'Rahilly's of Kerry in opener

GAA headquarters, Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

GAA headquarters, Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

GAA headquarters, Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

GAA headquarters, Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dylan O'Connell

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Kerins O'Rahilly's (Kerry) - Throw-in 1.30 Moycullen (Galway) v Glen (Derry) -Throw-in 3.30

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy