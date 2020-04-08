Airports expect traffic collapse to continue into May

AIRLINES face an “unprecedented collapse of business” as traffic at Irish airports looks likely to remain 90pc lower than normal through May.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) issued the grim forecast as it welcomed a Europe-wide decision by air traffic authorities to defer €1.1bn in charges due to be paid by airlines.

These fees for February-May 2020 now will fall due in a period running from the final quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021.

The IAA said its controllers handled 62,449 flights last month, including overflights in Irish airspace and North Atlantic traffic.

That is 28.6pc less than a year ago - reflecting airlines’ decision to ground fleets in the final days of March.

IAA chief executive Peter Kearney said flight volumes this month are 90pc lower than normal and this is likely to last through May.

He lauded yesterday’s agreement to postpone charges for air traffic control services.

The agreement - involving 41 member states of Eurocontrol, the umbrella body for promoting safe air navigation across Europe and parts of North Africa and the Middle East - also suspends some regulatory burdens on airlines and pilots.

These include granting automatic extensions to expiring pilot licences and aircraft airworthiness certificates “where there is no impact on safety”.

Mr Kearney said: “We are committed to helping the airlines to weather this unprecedented collapse of business. Ireland is an island relying on a strong airline service for our economy. So these financial and regulatory mechanisms make absolute sense to help the airlines during this period.”

The IAA said commercial flights - involving both passenger and cargo services - slumped by 29.5pc last month at Dublin Airport to 12,596.

The fall was far steeper at Shannon, where commercial traffic fell to just 691 flights, a 47.7pc drop.

Cork Airport saw its commercial traffic fall by 23.6pc to 1,192 flights in March.

Online Editors