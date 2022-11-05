AFLW Round-Up: Vikki Wall features as North Melbourne defeat Geelong

Vikki Wall of the Kangaroos in action against the Brisbane Lions at Arden Street Oval in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

North Melbourne defeated Geelong Cats 16-14 (2.4 to 1-8) in a tight and scrappy last eight AFLW tie at GHMBA Stadium earlier today, with Vikki Wall appearing for the winners, the Meath player making five disposals (possessions), one mark and scoring 0-1.

Cork’s Erika O’Shea did not play after suffering an eye injury last weekend, while Mayo’s Rachel Kearns registered ten disposals for the Cats, as well as three marks and scored 0-1.

The result marks the end of the season for Geelong, while North Melbourne Kangaroos head on to face Richmond in the semi-finals.

Grand Final holders Brisbane, helped by Orla O’Dwyer from Tipperary, overcame the challenge of Richmond earlier today. The Lions were seeking to reverse their only defeat this season at Richmond’s hands and achieved it with a 39-22 (5.9 to 3.4) victory at Metricon Stadium.

The 17-point win earned them a home semi final in a fortnight’s time and saw O’Dwyer make 14 disposals (possessions). There they will play the winner of Adelaide's match against either Collingwood or the Western Bulldogs, who meet tomorrow.

Melbourne Demons came from behind to defeat Adelaide Crows yesterday in the first of four weekend AFLW games. They overcame their rivals 48-27 (7.6 to 4.3), at Ikon Park where Armagh’s Blaithin Mackin impressed with 15 disposals while Dubliner Sinead Goldrick had eight disposals and Mayo native Niamh Kelly managed nine disposals for the Crows.

Danielle Ponter’s goal for Adelaide after 19 seconds was the fastest start in AFLW history but the Demons recovered to post a deserved victory. The Demons can now enjoy a week off before hosting a semi final.