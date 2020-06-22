Aer Lingus cabin crew reject proposals from airline for radical changes - Fórsa

Aer Lingus cabin crew represented by trade union Fórsa have rejected proposals from the embattled airline for radical changes designed to protect jobs at the carrier.

The union said that 75pc of those balloted had rejected proposals that would include a pay cut until February next year and operational changes.

Aer Lingus has already given the government notice that it intends to cut 500 jobs at the airline, which is part of the IAG group that also owns British Airways, Iberia and Vueling.

Aer Lingus said it was imposing the job cuts after a deadline given to unions for accepting its alternative proposals was not met by all unions. Fórsa had insisted it could not agree to the changes without first balloting its members.

A Fórsa spokesperson claimed Aer Lingus should be “ashamed” of its treatment of staff.

“Cabin crew and all the company’s employees understand the difficulties that Aer Lingus and the entire aviation industry is going through,” said the spokesperson. “They want to play their part in helping the airline through this period, but they are being treated with disdain by their management.”

Prior to issuing the proposals, Aer Lingus aimed to cut pay for its workers to just 30pc of their full rate. Acceptance of proposals for changes in work practices would have see the pay cuts maintained at 50pc.

“Discussions have taken place over many weeks with the group of unions,” said Aer Lingus chief executive Sean Doyle last week before the ultimatum given to unions expired. “During this time, we have continued to pay all of our staff at 50pc, despite our level of operations continuing at approximately 5pc.”

Mr Doyle said it was “clearly understood” between Aer Lingus and the group of unions that the full discussions process needed to conclude by the end the week before last, so that either the agreed outcome “or the alternative” of pay cuts and layoffs could be implemented from June 21.

He added at the time that there was “no question” of the process continuing into this week for a ballot or any other purpose.

The chief executive said the measures planned for the airline will support it through the crisis and help it through a rebuilding process that will be required “for many years to come”.

Pay will increase as the level of work at the airline increases, said Mr Doyle last week, meaning that if operations move to 60pc of normal, pay will increase to 60pc, and so on.

“The idea that pay if frozen at 50pc until 2022 is not correct,” he said. Pay will continue to be restored up to 95pc of pay.

Trade union Siptu had told its members that it intended to accept the proposals without a ballot, insisting that it had neither the time nor ability due to pandemic restrictions to hold one.

“Fórsa fully understands and respects the approach taken by all organisations within the Aer Lingus group of unions,” said the Fórsa spokesperson today.

“For its part, the union’s Cabin Crew Branch took the view that they could not accept the sweeping changes on behalf of cabin crew – including debt-accrual – without a ballot,” the spokesperson added. “Cabin crew were fully appraised of the likely alternative to this package and the ballot result, therefore, vindicates this judgement.”

The spokesperson added: “It has agreed far superior proposals for its better-paid staff. And, in its impatience, it has announced 500 redundancies and imposed a further pay cut, which means the taxpayer is now footing most or all of its pay bill.”

They added: “The company’s actions over the last 10 days have shown a total disregard for staff. Management has sought to deny a voice to the people affected by its proposals, with the laughable suggestion that a one-week ballot process would jeopardise a package that will be in place for more than a year and a half.”

Aer Lingus has been asked for comment.

Online Editors