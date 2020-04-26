'Absolutely tragic' - tributes paid as man's body found in water near Waterford beach

The discovery of the body of a man on a beach in Waterford has been described as "absolutely tragic" by shocked locals.

The man's body was found in the shallow waters on Tramore beach at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

Emergency services, including the Coastguard, RNLI and an Garda Síochána attended the scene and CPR was carried out, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The middle-aged man was dressed in swimming gear and his clothes were neatly folded on the beach when his body was found.

Local County Councillor and member of the Irish Coastguard, Jim Griffin, described the man's death as "absolutely tragic".

"God almighty, it's absolutely tragic circumstances anyway, but for the poor family to have to go through that during Covid-19 and all the restrictions that will go with his removal and his burial - such tragic circumstances and the virus makes it even more difficult for the family," the Sinn Féin Councillor said.

"My condolences an deepest heartfelt sympathies for that family.

"Because the beach was so isolated we don't even know how long he was alone or the events surrounding his death. He was in swimming togs and his clothes were neatly stacked."

Mr Griffin, who has served on the coastguard for 23 years, advised that anyone who is swimming in the sea in coming weeks does so with somebody else present.

A swimmer himself, he warned that the temperature of the water in the period of late spring and early summer is far below ideal.

"The temperature of the sea is still a good bit below the optimum temperature, and I would stress that anyone looking to swim in Tramore would seek out the Newtown and Guillamene swimming group that swim all year round and perhaps touch base with them and, while following restrictions, swim with them.

"The temperature would bring the onset of muscle fatigue and cramp or shock.

"I don't know the circumstances of how the poor man drowned but I'm a swimmer myself and it is still extremely cold, the weather has been mild and sunny but the sea temperature is still well below what you would be swimming in in the summer.

"Tramore beach is so big and with the Covid-19 restrictions the beach is so empty and there's no one there to look out for you when your'e on your own."

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie: "Gardaí attended an incident on Tramore beach yesterday at around 1:30pm, where the body of a male was discovered. The body has since been removed to University Hospital Waterford."

More to follow...

Online Editors