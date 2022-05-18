Aaron Ramsey's penalty agony for Rangers as Eintracht Frankfurt claim Europa League glory

Eintracht Frankfurt's Sebastian Rode lifts the trophy as he celebrates with team-mates after winning the Europa League

Rangers suffered penalty shootout heartache in Seville as Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to win the Europa League.

Joe Aribo put the Rangers fans in dreamland when he slotted home following a slip in the German side's defence in the 57th minute.

Frankfurt levelled 12 minutes later when Rafael Borre knocked the ball home from close range following a low cross.

Gers finished extra-time strongly and Ryan Kent was denied at close range before Steven Davis had a shot cleared off the line, while James Tavernier had a free-kick saved in stoppage-time of the 1-1 draw.

Expand Close Rangers' Aaron Ramsey reacts after missing during the penalty shoot-out in the Europa League final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rangers' Aaron Ramsey reacts after missing during the penalty shoot-out in the Europa League final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville

Aaron Ramsey, a 117th-minute substitute, saw his spot-kick saved and Borre netted to seal a 5-4 shootout win.

Rangers' John Lundstram declared himself "absolutely heartbroken" immediately after the shoot-out ended.

The midfielder told BT Sport: "I'm severely disappointed. to lose on penalties, it's a lottery, anyone could have missed.

"I feel we have let everyone down. Everyone has travelled out here. There's three-quarters of the stadium Rangers fans and to let everyone down is heart-breaking.

"The boys put the graft in as much as we could but it just wasn't to be."