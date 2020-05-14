7 Things: Adrian Weckler's technology newsletter

Welcome to our first ‘7 Things’ Irish Independent technology newsletter.

I'm going to write about what I find interesting during the week. But I'd also like to know what you're interested in. So if you’ve any feedback or suggestions, let me know at aweckler@independent.ie . You’ll also find me on Twitter at @AdrianWeckler.

Onto today’s 7 Things.

1. Ireland’s thermal camera gold rush and false hope

In Ireland, we're starting to argue over the timing of a lockdown-loosening schedule. Those who want to hurry things up are looking to ‘enabling’ technology, from thermal cameras to contact-tracing apps. Airlines, retailers and hospitals are very keen on them; schools may soon follow. I spent a lot of time this week looking at whether this kind of tech can work, concluding that at least some of it may not. If you prefer to listen, look out today for a podcast I recorded this week with TCD’s Dr Seamus O’Shaughnessy, who lays out the issues in plain English.

2. Review: the budget phone that outlasts every flagship model

My main review this week was on a new budget smartphone with one standout feature — a massive, 10,000mAh battery. That’s three times the battery power of an iPhone 11 and over twice that of a Samsung Note 10. As a travel or emergency backup phone, Doogee’s N100 Android handset is compelling. I also looked at TCL's new 10 Pro. Other notable releases this week included Dell’s long-awaited 15-inch and 17-inch XPS laptops.

3. You can now buy a gift voucher for your local small business from their own Instagram or Facebook page

This is something that most small businesses should try to take advantage of. Google has done something similar, allowing businesses to put in a gift voucher or donation button on their business profile page (which is the bit you see with address and contact details when you Google a business).

4. Five problems that Ireland’s contact-tracing app faces

I started the week with a column examining the hurdles that Ireland’s upcoming contact-tracing app has to overcome. There are five in particular (including something of an own goal). Without substantial take up, the app is a waste of money.

5. Tech companies are starting to say their staff can work from home “forever”

In particular, Twitter. But Facebook (with around 5,000 in Dublin) also says that many of its staff can work from home for the rest of the year. I don’t believe that offices are dead, but technology companies usually lead the way in working practices and I suspect that will this spark a wider trend.

6. My podcast interview was Mike Feerick (founder, Alison.com), who says online alternatives may now crush universities

He has a bias, but in this podcast, Galway-based Alison.com boss Feerick also has a point. If you can gain the same decent qualification remotely, why are you paying thousands (or tens of thousands) for your kids to attend a pricey campus? Feerick argues that big chunks of third-level education are about to face an existential challenge.

7. My ‘Ask Adrian’ tech advice column this week answered questions on…

How to get Disney+ and Apple TV+ onto a telly;

The best replacement for an old iPhone;

How to make copies of your old DVDs.

Here's the article.

OTHER THINGS

I had a small rant (second part of the column) about Vodafone’s new ‘unlimited’, but actually limited, mobile data packages.

Some Irish startups are still raising money. In this instance, Cork-based Workvivo bagged $16m

Revolut has doubled its Irish customer base to 1m, even as Bank Of Ireland still can't get Apple Pay going.

Paul Farrell took over as boss at Virgin Media Television.

Over 10,000 Facebook moderators in the US will get at least $1,000 — and possibly a lot more — in a judicial settlement over distress and medical issues arising from seeing disturbing content. The Irish company says there are no plans to replicate the US judgement here.

Fitbit shows that we Irish have turned to sleep during the pandemic more than other EU countries

