What does the future hold for Ireland's newest star?

Dear reader,

Evan Ferguson’s father Barry has lived an existence that is typical for talented Irish footballers.

It started with teenage dreams in England and ended with a respectable existence back home in the League of Ireland.

There are many Irishmen – both active and retired – who would relate to the road he has travelled.

Barry has stayed out of the limelight since Evan’s meteoric rise, but it’s natural to think about him as the hype grows around the Brighton striker.

When you know first-hand how fickle the business can be, how do you get your head around the fact that your son looks set to beat all the percentages?

It’s not far-fetched to suggest Evan is capable of ascending to a bracket where no Irish pro has gone before when you consider the wealth that is now available at the highest end of the sport.

There’s every chance that the new deal that the 18-year-old is expected to sign with Brighton will offer him the most lucrative contract of any current Irish player.

And it’s almost certain that, in due course, he will eventually become the most expensive Irish footballer of all time.

The £20m (€24m) that Nathan Collins commanded for his move from Burnley to Wolves last summer is unlikely to hold that record for too long.

A family that are new to the sport can be like a rabbit in the headlights with this stuff. Ferguson’s upbringing helps, yet it must be head spinning for those close to him too.

I wrote yesterday about Manchester United’s genuine interest in Ferguson. Transfer stories are a funny old business because there’s a certain language that is used which veers into ‘protecting yourself if it’s proved wrong’ territory.

To be honest, you wouldn’t need excellent sources to declare that Ferguson is on the radar of every top club – he simply has to be given his age profile and the position he plays. In fact, at various stages this year, the ex-St Kevin’s and Bohemians player has been floated as a target for pretty much all of the big guns. It’s safe speculation.

But there’s obviously a difference between recruitment heads placing a prospect on a list and a club genuinely making moves in the background to let it be known that they are willing to pursue a move if the opportunity presents itself.

The Manchester United links are recurring because there is substance to them but it’s obviously not straightforward with Brighton in contract talks with the teen’s representatives. Informal conversations will always happen even if it’s not all through official channels.

That Brighton are discussing terms again shouldn’t be a surprise even though he signed a new deal last October. There are unofficial grades that exist within the game and a contract for a prospect that is on the fringes of the first team is at another level to someone who has shown they can really deliver.

Aaron Connolly’s breakthrough goals with Brighton eventually led to a proper first team deal and there is a theory that he’s struggled to push on from that for whatever reason – other footballers have spoken of how a sudden injection to the bank balance can affect focus and motivation.

It would be great if the Premier League was like the MLS and there was full disclosure of wages but there are various sources online claiming that Danny Welbeck earns in the region of £50,000 per week. That would make sense given the clubs on his CV.

Ferguson and Welbeck have rotated in and out of the side with the Irishman seemingly the first choice and it’s bitterly disappointing that he is missing out on Wembley this Sunday and a chance to really show United what he can do. He shouldn’t be paid less than Welbeck when he is frequently outperforming him.

At all levels of the game, a new contract for a promising prospect doesn’t mean that he is going nowhere. It just delays the speculation and allows the club that own him to protect their position. Brighton say they don’t do release clauses but they need to show Ferguson how they value him if they are to justify rejecting offers that are inevitable. The best thing for his development is to stay at Brighton for now. But his main suitors will all have a long term strategy

JACK NOT HITTING THE ROAD

Speaking of the MLS, the big story of the week has been Charlotte FC’s unsuccessful move to try and sign Jack Byrne before the close of the US transfer window.

Last night, I reported that Byrne is staying put after a third bid from Charlotte in the region of €400,000 to €450,000 was knocked back by Shamrock Rovers.

Barring a dramatic change of heart, Charlotte are not willing to go any further (the only way they would do so would involve a significant cut in a wage package available to Byrne, which would make the opportunity much less attractive to the 26-year-old).

We are used to Irish clubs being taken advantage of in the transfer market but Rovers are possibly the only LOI club that would turn down that type of cash for a player whose contract expires in November.

They know that entering Europe as champions this summer offers them the opportunity to earn bigger rewards and Byrne will be central to that.

It’s believed that he was keen to pursue the opportunity so the challenge for management now is to make sure the player isn’t unsettled by the episode.

Stephen Bradley came close to leaving for Lincoln last year so there will be a pragmatic understanding of Byrne’s situation within the dressing room.

Still, it’ll be interesting to see how he fares against St Patrick’s Athletic this evening.

Rovers are keen to offer Byrne a new deal but he does have the option to pause and wait until the summer when he would be free to talk to anyone about a pre-contract arrangement.

After a quiet 2022 by his standards, he’s back in the spotlight again.

VIDEO REVIEW

Naturally enough, the Jack Byrne situation was the starting point for this week’s LOI video preview with myself and Aidan O’Hara. The story has moved on slightly since we recorded it but we take a look at all of the other games in the Premier with a brief nod to First Division matters. Watch it here.

WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS

The Byrne situation has dominated the build-up from a Rovers perspective but the Inchicore focus ahead of tonight is on their gifted creative force with Chris Forrester making his 300th appearance for the Saints.

He was put up for press duties on Wednesday and explained to Sean O’Connor and others how he is grateful to the club for their support when he returned from the UK in a bad mental state.

Forrester in full flight is a joy to behold. Tim Clancy said last week that he feels Forrester is the league’s top player at the moment, but he also earmarked the exciting Adam Murphy as a star of the future.

I understand that Man City wanted Murphy to train with them last year before he was struck by a serious hamstring problem. A patient approach has been adopted to his recovery but if the 18-year-old gets a run of games he will eventually become a big transfer story.

Elsewhere tonight, leaders Bohemians travel to face Drogheda United. John O’Sullivan is the forgotten man of the Bohs squad, after taking the brunt of criticism aimed at the squad in the second half of last season. Aidan Fitzmaurice caught up with him to chat about it – he leads off on the player’s social media missteps.

Dundalk’s dressing room might be happy to be on the road after Stephen O’Donnell’s comments about the artificial pitch at Oriel Park.

Cork City boss Colin Healy agreed with the sentiment.

The Football League season over the water is nearing the climax and I penned a piece last weekend about a new Irish angle, Noel Hunt’s caretaker stint as manager as Reading. It’s a little bit out of date – he has kicked off with two decent draws against top four sides Burnley and Luton – but the broader angle is that there’s a new group of Irishmen that look set to pursue a career in the dugout.

READER’S CORNER

Thanks to Brian Burke who read last week’s missive and introduced himself as a ‘Rovers verruca’ who is struggling to get wrapped up in Euro 2028 fever. He referenced Shamrock Rovers’ being forced to leave Milltown in 1987 and the feelings when Louis Kilcoyne then progressed to become FAI President.

“I accept that a lot has changed in recent years but the new FAI has yet to prove that it supports the League,” writes Brian. “They will be judged on actions not their words. In a nutshell we now have the crowds but we don’t have the facilities.”

Kevin Higgins asked if the FAI hierarchy understand the negative reaction to the Euro 2028 push. To be fair Kevin, I do believe the Abbotstown top brass know where the feelings are coming from; they will be braced for a backlash if there is no progress on infrastructure in the intervening period.

Fun Jicey was in touch on Twitter to ask if Thursday night games would be considered by TV companies. My understanding is that RTE aren’t keen on the idea. Perhaps Virgin would be open to it given that they often have football on a Thursday with their European commitments. I like the idea but it would need to be a derby fixture for the sake of matchgoing fans; as Tallaght showed last week, a big crowd in a good stadium is the best selling point.

As ever I’m available at dmcdonnell@independent.ie or via @McDonnellDan on Twitter