Two men charged after growhouse discovered in Co Roscommon

Around 250 suspected cannabis plants were seized in the operation.

Two men have been charged and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of 200,000 euros was seized after a growhouse was found in Co Roscommon.

A search operation was conducted at around 11am on Sunday at a premises in Ballinlough where a growhouse operation was discovered.

Around 250 suspected cannabis plants at varying maturities were seized, estimated to be worth 200,000 euros.

Two men aged in their 40s and 50s were arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in Co Roscommon.

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before Mullingar District Court on Monday.

The search was carried out by the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit, with assistance from gardai at Castlerea Garda station.