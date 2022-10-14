The Elon Musk Show review: Billionaire eccentric makes for compelling viewing

The contributors in this three-part documentary are first rate and give a real insight into the founder of SpaceX

The eccentric mogul behind Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, is the subject of a fascinating three-part documentary

Three strikes and you’re out is the rule in baseball, although not in life. If it were, maybe Elon Musk wouldn’t be in the news so much these days.

Or maybe he would, but for different reasons. We probably wouldn’t be reading reports about his four-point “peace plan” to end the war in Ukraine, which basically consists of the country caving in to Vladimir Putin.

Nor would we be hearing about Musk’s other demented intervention in geopolitical affairs: his suggestion that tensions between Taiwan and China could be resolved if only Taiwan would play nice by handing over some control to Beijing and allow for the creation of “a special administrative zone”.

As recounted in the first episode of the three-part The Elon Musk Show (BBC2, Wednesday), the South African-born billionaire and “the richest man who has ever lived” struck out three times, but got a fourth chance to shoot for the moon. Or more accurately, Mars, which he dreams of colonising.

Musk’s talent, drive and ambition have never been in question. Neither have his weirdness or ruthlessness.

The first three rockets launched by his company SpaceX had humiliatingly failed to make it into orbit. On top of this — and against the backdrop of the US economy tanking on President George W Bush’s watch — Musk’s electric car company Tesla was in deep, deep trouble due to production problems.

Super-wealthy customers who’d coughed up $109,000 in advance to buy the company’s first production sports car, the Tesla Roadster, were told they’d have to shell out about $6,000 more if they wanted to drive it home.

A lot of them said thanks but no thanks, and asked for their money back. Investors pulled their funding and turned their backs on the former boy wonder of Silicon Valley. Nobody would touch Musk with a barge pole wrapped in condoms.

Anyone else would surely have thrown in the towel. But as one former business associate said here, the idea of failure is “unfathomable” to Musk. He simply can’t accept the idea that something he wants to happen might not.

From the very start, Musk was demanding, egocentric, ruthless and bullying

So he dug deep into his pocket and spent $40m of his own money on a fourth rocket, Falcon 1. Unlike its predecessors, it didn’t stall, wobble or fall apart in the second stage of flight.

It sailed smoothly into orbit. An interview clip of Musk apparently tearing up a little as he thanked the engineers and other employees who’d stuck loyally by him for saving him, financially and emotionally, was the only glimpse in this first hour of anything resembling normal human behaviour.

Staying loyal to Musk wasn’t easy. From the very start he was demanding, egocentric, ruthless and bullying. He became red-faced and enraged if he discovered employees weren’t still working at their desks at 9pm.

Anyone who expressed negativity during a meeting wasn’t seen at the next one. When his first rocket failed to stay aloft for more thanhalf-a-minute, he tried to put the blame on a talented young engineer, knowing full well it was salt-sea corrosion of the rocket’s components that was the cause.

“When you date or marry Elon, you don’t see much of him”

Collette Bridgeman, one-time head of Tesla’s global promotion, said she spent so little time at home, her three-year-old started to call her “Daddy”. She knew then it was time to quit and reclaim her life.

The contributors here were first rate and included, in a real coup, Musk’s mother Maye, who said she already knew her son was a genius by the time he was three — something which caused teachers and other parents to roll their eyes.

“He compartmentalises his brain,” said Maye. “When you date or marry Elon, you don’t see much of him.”

Musk’s first wife, writer Justine Wilson, with whom he had five children — twins and triplets — can testify to that. Musk informed her he wanted a divorce via a note he sent to her therapist.

His second (and also former) spouse, actress Talulah Riley, said: “My first impression was that he was quite sweet.”

When he invited her up to his hotel room to watch some videos of rockets (oo-er, missus!), it turned out he meant it literally.

The younger, geeky-looking Musk we mostly saw here was fascinating and unsettling in equal measure, yet still had some way to go before becoming the dangerous headbanger we know today.