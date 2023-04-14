The Chieftains lead crowd in song ahead of Biden’s address

Watched on by the thousands of people gathered for Mr Biden’s historic address, the group played traditional tunes and sang songs.

People wait for the arrival of US president Joe Biden to deliver a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral (PA)

Songs of Irish emigration and traditional tunes warmed up the crowd in Co Mayo ahead of Joe Biden’s speech, in a rare performance by The Chieftains.

Billed by organisers as the final reunion for the group, they took to the stage in Ballina on Friday evening following the death of co-founder Paddy Moloney in 2021.

The Chieftains are among those who drove Irish music to global audiences in recent decades.

Famous for high-profile partnerships and cross-genre experimentation, the group took to the stage on Friday evening just before 9pm.

A rainbow over crowds at a concert for US president Joe Biden (Liam McBurney/PA)

Watched on by the thousands of people gathered for Mr Biden’s historic address, the group played traditional tunes and sang songs as some members of the crowded danced in rain ponchos.

The group followed other musical acts The Academic and The Coronas.