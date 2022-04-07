THE ART OF KERBY ROSANES

Philippines-based illustrator Kerby Rosanes works mainly with ink, fineliners and markers to illustrate his black & white universe. He considers his art as a personal hobby which became his part-time freelance work after being recognized by various design blogs, international magazines and online art communities.

In 2014, Kerby left his job as a graphic designer from a local company to finally pursue his passion: creating more art for personal projects and for clients while collaborating with other artists, global brands and design agencies around the world.

As an independent artist, Kerby has already published 11 illustrated books including The New York Times best-seller, Animorphia in 2015, which is now available in 30 language editions in over 40 countries. The success of his books paved the way for him to travel the world while making art and attending events including live TV appearances on BBC World News and ABC’s Good Morning America in 2016.

When not at work, he is either chasing ocean sunsets, exploring another country or hunting down One Piece figures.

Drop him a line at contact@kerbyrosanes.com for inquiries.