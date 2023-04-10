Teenager dies after quad bike incident

Gardai in Co Laois have appealed for witnesses.

Gardai have appealed for information following a fatal incident involving a quad bike in Co Laois (Brian Lawless/PA)

A teenager has died following a quad bike incident in Co Laois.

He has been named locally as third-year secondary school student and GAA player David Brown.

St Mary’s CBS in Portlaoise said: “As a school community, we are heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of our much loved, charming and vibrant 3rd year student, David Brown.

“David was a promising student who was diligent in our classrooms, brightened our corridors and excelled in representing our school teams.

His fearless nature was apparent in our recent school skiing trip to Italy, where once again, his bravery showed no boundaries.

“His respectful manner never went unnoticed by teachers and coaches alike.”

Portlaoise GAA said David was “one of our very best and brightest”.

“In football and in hurling. For club and for county. Vibrant, fearless, skilful, determined, proud – a shining star on every team he played for,” it said.

“Brilliant attitude and manners, always respectful to his coaches and his teammates, always willing to listen and to learn.

“Already a hero in the eyes of so many of our youngest, David was a cast iron prospect for the future of our senior teams.

“It is difficult to process this. We will do our best to support each other over the times ahead.”

The school and GAA club have invited friends, classmates and teammates to attend St Mary’s CBS on Monday evening, where counsellors will also be in attendance.

A second youth is being treated in hospital following the incident, which happened in a wooded area near Ballyshanduff, Ballybrittas, on Sunday.

A garda spokesman said it occurred at approximately 1.30pm and involved a quad bike with two males on board.

The spokesman added: “A male youth in his teens was removed from the scene to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, where he has since passed away.

A garda spokesman said: “A second male youth in his teens was removed to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore to be treated for his injuries, which are believed to be non life-threatening.

“Investigations are ongoing.

“Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any individuals with information or camera footage are asked to make it available to Gardai at Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”