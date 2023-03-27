Teenage boy dies in Tipperary crash

A man in his 30s and another teenager have been taken to hospital.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward (PA)

A teenage boy has died and a man is in a critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Co Tipperary.

The collision took place at around 6.10am on Sunday morning on the R505/R661 junction at Dundrum village.

Two male teenagers and a man were taken to University Hospital Limerick after the crash.

One of the teenagers has died and the man, in his 30s, remains in a critical condition.

The road has reopened after being closed for a period to allow for an examination to be conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling on the R505 or R661 between 5am and 6.30am are asked to make this footage available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.