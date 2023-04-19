Space Force General calls for international collaboration ahead of Senate hearings on UFOs

As the US Senate prepares to conduct an open hearing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) this week, US General John Olson has called for ‘international collaboration’ on the subject.

Mr Olson is Chief of Operations for the Space Force, an armed branch of the US military which deals with space. The department currently has 77 spacecraft in its arsenal.

The hearing has been scheduled to address growing concerns surrounding increasing UAP incidents.

“If we can all share information, that is better. Much like in international aviation. This is an important opportunity,” General Olson said.

The senior official referenced the international nature of UFO incidents.

“It involves collaborative inputs with all kinds of countries because these are not just events that occur within the confines of the United States, they’ve occurred globally,” General Olson added.

Dr Sean Kirkpatrick will be speaking at the hearing. He is head of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) at the Pentagon.

The defence chief authored a report last month which suggested UFOs may be small probes ‘visiting planets in our solar system,’ released from a larger vehicle.

“An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions,” Mr Kirkpatrick wrote.

The research was co-authored by Abraham Loeb, chairman of Harvard University’s astronomy department.

This theory echoes the findings of Dr Eamonn Ansbro, an Irish astronomer based at Kingsland Observatory in Roscommon.

“That’s exactly what I have been saying for thirty years,” Eamonn said, from his home.

The Connacht scientist was shunned from mainstream science for the past three decades due to his research.

Dr Ansbro presented data on UAP at a SETI (Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence) conference in San Jose in 2001.

“It was an absolute ‘no, no’ in mainstream academia. When I presented the material, some people went white.

“I said ‘these things are in our back yard.’ The panel of eight astronomers got absolutely irate.

“I had all the data to back up the theory. To my astonishment, they ostracized me,” Dr Ansbro said.

Eamonn went on to co-found ICER (the International Coalition for Extraterrestrial Research) an organization comprised of scientists, academics and UAP researchers from 27 countries who are unanimous humans are not alone in the universe.

“My research concluded earth is under automated surveillance, using hundreds of probes which operate along orbital tracks, synchronized with the rotation of the earth’s movement,” he said.

Another Irish man, Chris Gaffney, received correspondence regarding UFOs from then Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, General Claudio Graziano.

“UAP are critical events that could threaten the air traffic and aerial security in Europe,” the General wrote, whilst also recommending further data sharing amongst EU institutions.