Russian ships monitored off west coast of Ireland

The Irish Defence Forces said the monitoring had taken place both outside and inside Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The Irish Defence Forces said Russian commercial ships have been monitored off the western coast (Irish Defence Forces/PA)

A defence forces statement said this had taken place both outside and inside Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

It added: “As part of their Maritime, Defence and Security Operations (MDSO), the Irish Air Corps Maritime Patrol Aircraft have observed Russian commercial vessels in international waters off the island of Ireland.

“These vessels have now left Ireland’s EEZ.

“The Irish Air Corps and the Irish Naval Service continue to monitor activity in Irish waters and to undertake Maritime Defence and Security Operations (MDSO) throughout Ireland’s maritime domain.”