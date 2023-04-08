PSNI charge 26-year-old man with murder of woman in her 20s in Limerick

The woman’s body was found at a home on Dock Road in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Northern Ireland have charged a man with the murder of a woman in her 20s in Limerick.

On Friday night, detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch who are assisting An Garda Siochana with the murder investigation, said a 26-year-old man has been charged to appear in Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Shortly afterwards, the victim was identified as 26 year-old Geila Ibram from Romania.

In a statement, Gardai said a formal identification was carried out by family members earlier on Friday at the morgue in University Hospital Limerick.

Gardai have also now completed technical examinations of two separate scenes connected to the murder.

Both Gardai and PSNI continue to appeal for information that can assist with the investigation.

Those with information can contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.