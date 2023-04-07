Post-mortem examination carried out on Cork murder victim

Gardai are appealing to the public for assistance with this investigation.

Gardai in Cork have upgraded a probe into an assault in March to a murder investigation following the death of the victim.

The man, aged in his 60s, was assaulted at Glentrasna Court in The Glen, Cork City, on March 11.

He died at Cork University Hospital on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination was completed on Friday by State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster, but gardai are not releasing the results “for operational reasons”.

An incident room has been established at Watercourse Road Garda Station and a murder investigation has commenced under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and will keep the family informed of the investigation.

Gardai want to speak to anyone who was in the Glentransa Court area of The Glen on Saturday March 11 2023 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and who witnessed the incident or who may have information that could assist the investigation.

They also appealed to people who may have video footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.