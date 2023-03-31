Michael D Higgins ‘felt shame and hurt’ on reading Defence Forces report

The Irish president said that changing the culture in Ireland’s military is ‘one of the most important tasks of transformation in our State’.

Michael D Higgins has said he felt shame as he read an independent report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying and discrimination within the Irish military.

The President of Ireland also expressed dismay at the report’s findings that the Defence Forces operate under a “class hierarchy”, and said that clear reform of the relationship between officers and enlisted ranks was needed.

The Government has pledged to set up a statutory inquiry into the allegations outlined in the report, published on Tuesday, and it will be led by a sitting or retired judge.

The aim is to set up the inquiry before the Dail’s summer recess but this is dependent on the time it takes to draw up the terms of reference.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Friday, Mr Higgins said that the findings of the report “must be of the deepest concern to us all”.

“As Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, it is with a sense of shame but also so much hurt for those serving women and men who had dedicated their lives to serving our country and to working as international peacekeepers and who have been abused while serving as members of the Defence Forces, that I read the report of the Independent Review Group.

“Those who were abused were often abused by those who, having a higher rank, held a position of power over them in what was a deeply hierarchical organisation.

“What has been revealed in this report, a report made possible by the coming forward of some of the bravest of the brave to have served our country, was not a simple set of random occurrences.

“It is explicitly stated in the report that there is a continuing systemic problem of incidents of bullying, harassment, discrimination and sexual harassment within the Defence Forces.

“This must be of the deepest concern to us all, including those in the Defence Forces who are anxious to serve their country to the best of their abilities and so many who are doing so at home and abroad.”

He recognised the contribution of members of the Women of Honour group, whom he has met, for drawing attention to the issues.

Mr Higgins added: “What is not as explicitly stated in the report, but which is clearly demonstrated by its findings, is the need for a restructuring of the relationship between officer and enlisted ranks.

“What is identified in the report as a ‘class system’ – to quote its own words, ‘The class hierarchy was characterised as ‘the elite and the rest’ and ‘master and servant’, with all the snobbery, condescension and denigrating attitudes and behaviour that go with that’.”

He said that the Independent Review Group’s findings would “crucially affect” recruitment, retention and morale – but hoped young people considering joining the Defence Forces would “feel confident” the organisation would be reformed, and that dignity and respect would be emphasised.

“I appreciate that this does not happen at the present time, but is being defeated by what is now empirically established as systemic failure and a non-inclusive structure.

“That must change.

“I welcome the Government’s speedy and full acceptance of the recommendations of the review. The public will now expect that these recommendations be implemented in full and without delay. There can be no continuation of any of this deeply unacceptable, indeed criminal, behaviour.

“I wish all those who will undertake this vital task the stamina, the energy, the sense of urgency and the integrity that is needed for one of the most important tasks of transformation in our State.”