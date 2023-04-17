Man seriously injured after being struck by car

Shots were also fired during the incident in the Jobstown area of Dublin according to gardai.

A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in an incident which also saw shots fired at a house.

A second man was also injured.

Gardai are investigating the incident which took place in the Jobstown area of Dublin on Monday evening.

A Garda spokesperson said at around 5pm in Kiltalown area a number of shots were fired at a house and a man in his 30s was seriously injured after he was stuck by a car.

He was taken to hospital where his conditions has been described as critical but stable.

The second man, who is aged in his 20s, received injuries that are not life threatening.

Shortly after the incident, a car was discovered on fire on Mount Seskin Road.

A Garda spokesperson said a number of crime scenes are preserved for forensic and technical examination, and an incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.