Man arrested in connection with 2016 killing of Eddie Hutch
The brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was shot dead at his home in north Dublin.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA
A man has been arrested in connection with the killing of Eddie Hutch Snr in 2016.
The brother of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch was shot dead days after the high-profile murder of David Byrne, 33, at the Regency Hotel in February 5, 2016.
Gardai said on Wednesday that they had arrested a man aged in his 40s in connection with the fatal shooting on Poplar Row in Dublin 3 on February 8, 2016.
“The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in North Dublin,” the statement said.