Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcome baby boy River, named after Phoenix’s late brother

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 28: Joaquin Phoenix (L) and Rooney Mara applaud during the Closing Ceremony of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 28, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have reportedly welcomed a baby boy into the world, and named him River, a loving tribute to Joaquin’s late brother, who died in 1993 at the age of 23.

The news was disclosed last night by Viktor Kossakovsky, director of ‘Gunda’ - a new movie on which Phoenix was an executive producer.

Phoenix had been slated to promote his latest flick at the Zurich Film Festival but Kossakovsky revealed he had “just got a baby, by the way, his name was ... a beautiful son called River, so he cannot promote it [the film] now."

River Phoenix tragically died of combined drug intoxication in Los Angeles in 1993.

Joaquin paid a moving tribute to his brother River during his Oscar acceptance speech in 2019.

Joaquin, 45, and fellow actor Rooney, 35, are yet to confirm the news publicly, and have never confirmed their pregnancy.

It was reported in May that 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' actress was expecting her first child with the 'Joker' star.

Joaquin admitted last year that Rooney - who he first met on the set of 2013 movie 'Her' - is the only girl he has ever researched online.

He said: "She's the only girl I ever looked up on the internet. We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”