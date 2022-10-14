Irish solar firm Alternus inks $863m merger deal

Shares in the company climbed as much as 26pc yesterday

Dublin-based renewable electricity firm Alternus Energy is merging with a US blank cheque company in a deal that will create a combined entity with an equity value of $863m (€887m).

Alternus Energy, which is listed on the Euronext in Oslo, is headed by Irish chief executive and chairman Vincent Browne, who will continue to lead the business after the combination with US-based Clean Earth, which is listed on the Nasdaq.

Shares in Alternus have soared on the news, climbing as much as 26pc yesterday over their previous close. Mr Browne owns just over 4.3 million shares in Alternus, which are currently valued at about €8.9m.

The company’s assets include a planned 122MW of solar energy generation in Ireland. It also owns operational and under construction solar farms in countries including Poland, Romania, Italy, the Netherlands and Germany.

Founded in 2016, it has a total of 168MW of operating assets and 649MW of in-development projects. It also has 845MW of contracted acquisitions and a further 800MW of solar energy projects which it has exclusive rights to purchase.

It aims to own and operate 3.5GW of solar farms by the end of 2025.

Alternus will own about 64pc of Clean Earth once the deal closes, and the combined company will have roughly $220m of cash available at that time.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, while Green Earth will change its name to Alternus Clean Energy on closing.

Alternus and Clean Earth intend to arrange a committed capital-on-demand equity placement programme of up to $100m and other potential financing options before the completion of the business combination.

Last year, Alternus generated revenue of €20.6m, compared with just €145,000 the year before. It made an operating profit of €4m last year.

In the first six months of this year, its revenue jumped to €17m from €6m in the first half of 2021. It made a €4m operating profit in the first half of 2022.

The Irish company has deployed €140m of a €200m green bond issue and is also in advanced discussions with European banks to secure up to €500m in new debt facilities to help support its roll-out of new solar parks.

Alternus is preparing to enter the US solar market and said it’s also positioned to capture new market share in Europe as rising energy costs drive policy change and capital towards green energy.

“Alternus has reached an inflection point in our growth, with a significant increase in contracted pipeline and operating assets over the past year,” said Mr Browne.

He said the planned deal with Clean Earth will leave the Irish firm “well-positioned” to continue developing and acquiring renewable energy assets across Europe and in the United States.

Clean Earth CEO Aaron Ratner said the business combination as well as the Nasdaq listing, access to new equity and potentially lower-cost debt capital should fuel the expansion of Alternus. The Irish company’s shares will also continue to be listed on Oslo’s Euronext Growth Market.