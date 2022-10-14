BMW’s new M2 will pack a big punch when it’s released next year

Global launch of high-performance sports car starts in April

BMW has just released details of its new M2 high-performance sports car.

The two-door hatch is powered by a 6cyl in-line petrol engine, and of course, it is rear-wheel driven.

The 8spd M Steptronic transmission is standard but there is a 6spd manual as an option.

That all boils down to an output of 460hp and a 0-100kmh time of 4.1 seconds. The 460hp figure is a stunning 90hp more than the outgoing model.

Peak torque is a serious 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) and the maximum rev speed is 7,200 rpm – that should be some experience.

Prices start at €112,350 and the global launch starts next April.

It will be built alongside the BMW 2 Series Coupe at the group’s San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico.

The car is longer, wider and track width is up too, but it is lower than the model that preceded it.

Striking visual elements include the kidney grille with horizontal bars and an eye-catching spoiler lip on the boot lip.