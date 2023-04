Gardai found the weapon during a search in Dublin on Friday.

Gardai have seized an AK-47 during a search in Dublin.

The firearm was found at the scene in the Finglas area on Friday along with cannabis valued at approximately 12,000 euro.

The search operation was carried out by the district drugs unit in Finglas with assistance from a number of local units.

Gardai said no arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.