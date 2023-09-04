Why this Cavan farmer sold his land and started a vintage tractor collection

T homas Donohoe always had an interest in classic tractors, now he has the time and money to buy them

Thomas Donohoe with some of his vintage tractors in Monaghan. Photos: Mark Condren

After 51 years of working his Cavan farm, Thomas Donohoe retired and sold his land — and started collecting vintage tractors.

So far, he has replaced the land with a Massey, a Major, a Nuffield, and a number David Browns.

“It’s great to have all these tractors now — I’ve always taken a great interest in the vintage vehicles, so it’s nice to finally own some,” says Thomas, 80, who farmed at Cootehill.

“The Major, she’s 62. The Nuffield is also a 62 and one of the David Browns is 67 or 68,” he says. “The David Brown 885 was the most expensive, the Nuffield was the cheapest.

“I bought them because they’re vintage. I had vintage tractors before, but I sold them years ago. I like them, they’re rare. I bought them over the past couple of months.

“They didn’t have to be done up, they’re in good condition. None of them need repairing. I’m going to keep them and have something to look at.

“Now I’m collecting tractors. If I came across a nice, clean tractor I’d buy it, something in the rare lines.”

Since retiring, Thomas has been spending a lot more time at home — across the county border with Monaghan, in Rockcorry — so he’s around more often when his four children, 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren visit. He loves to bring the kids up the backyard to show them the tractors.

Retiring wasn’t an easy decision for Thomas, who for many years was helped out by his oldest son Adrian – but both men had back problems.

“I was on that land for 51 years,Thomas says. “I wasn’t fit with my back problems anymore. I had a great interest in it, it was quiet and peaceful.

“I miss going to the farm and looking at the cattle,” he says. I was a beef farmer. I always had Simmental cattle. I used to have sheep but that was many years ago when I was younger and fitter. I used to grow some vegetables for the house too.

“Pedigree bulls and heifers had to be washed and brushed up for a pedigree sale. But for the ordinary mart there was none of that.

“We’d have to teach the bulls and pedigree heifers how to walk before the mart. It was tough work. I wasn’t fit for it; I gave it up 10 years ago because I couldn’t do it myself.

“Adrian worked; I would’ve needed someone to be around during the day if I were to keep it going. Then I had nobody when he hurt his back.”

Thomas spent most of his life farming, and everyone knew he loved his farm and his routine. The locals in Cootehill would know him from frequently pottering around the town in his wellies, whether he was heading into MJ’s for his newspaper, then into Hannigan’s for his brown bread.”

For decades, alongside his own farming, Thomas worked for the Department of Agriculture.

“I worked on land drainage,” he says. “The Department gave the farmers a grant to drain their land. My job as an agricultural officer was to draw up a plan and map for the farmer. I was with them for over 40 years.

“Then when they stopped giving the grants for land drainage, I worked on things to do with farm buildings and REPS. Farmers got grants for farm buildings, silage pits and slatted houses. We evaluated what grant they were entitled to get and gave it to them.

“Farmers got paid, there was a maintenance scheme to improve the holding. It was an environmental protection scheme.

“I started on February 19, 1963 and retired on April 17, 2003.”

Thomas was also involved with the Northeast Simmental group.

“Simmentals matured earlier quicker than Charolais and Limousins. They were quieter than other continental breeds.”