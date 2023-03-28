VIDEO: ‘Strong and lively’ quintuplet lambs born on Sligo farm

Eleanor Elliott Henry, Grange Co. Sligo, pictured with her quintuplet lambs and her young shepherdess neighbour Kayla Barber. Photos by Denise Barber - Swarber Photography.

Tamara Fitzpatrick

It was a surprise for Sligo couple Eleanor and Trevor Henry when one of their Texel cross ewes gave birth to five healthy lambs over the weekend.

