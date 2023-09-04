Top tips for the late sowing of catch crops

In early July I wrote about the great opportunity this year was giving us — an early winter barley harvest and a chance to get catch/cover crops sown early.

Continuous rain put an end to that, and only intermittent dry days allowed the harvest to progress. The last of the spring barley is still to be harvested, with some farmers having 100+ acres to cut.

The window to get catch crops sown — between harvesting winter barley and sowing winter crops — has passed for most farmers, unless we get a superb uptake in weather.

While we have had a lot of disappointing crops in 2023, two that performed best were oilseed rape (OSR) and winter rye.

While we would normally have some OSR sown in August, sowing up to September 10-15 is ideal. Delays beyond that put yield potential under pressure.

Pod-shatter-resistant varieties really proved their in the last 12 months. Do not have OSR any closer than once every four years, and ideally once in five.

Growers of winter rye were very happy with both grain and straw quality, and it appears that there will be a steady increase in area.

Farmers who joined ACRES and opted to sow catch crops without ploughing must do so before September 15. At this stage it is too late to rely on beans, peas, vetch and clover.

Most species benefit from drilling and getting a seed cover of 1-2cm; large seeds should be sown deeper — up to 3cm. Rolling after sowing is essential to get good soil seed contact.

Soils are warm and with no shortage of moisture, catch crops should establish fast. Do not allow seedbeds to dry out before sowing (that has not been a problem this year) as fast germination is important.

Late sowing of catch crops gives little time for development of either root systems or a foliage canopy before removal next spring and will restrict the targeted benefits. Increased seeding rates will help.

Avoid the temptation to add fertiliser as it is unlikely that the crop will benefit from it and one of the major objectives is to mop up surplus nutrients from the recently harvested crop.

The seed mix must consist of a minimum of two species from the prescribed list, and the seeding rate should ideally be close to the maximum recommended. The list includes cereals.

Both oats and rye, September sown, should give good ground cover and protect soil from erosion. There is a good range of brassicas on the list but these should be avoided in you have OSR in the rotation.

While frost is not normally (but what is normal?) a problem for the brassicas, forage rape and leafy turnip are much hardier than either tillage radish or mustard.

Those who opted for Environmental Management of Arable Fallow have similar sowing requirements to be met before September 15. However, while catch crops may be rotated on similar-sized fields in future years, arable follow is in a fixed location for the five-year contract.

Arable grass margins, under ACRES, had to be sown with a suitable grass seed mix by August 31. Management of the margins is confined to mulching or mowing between August 31 and January 15. Where livestock are present in the fields there must be a suitable stock-proof fence to prevent animal access.

Now to some more mundane matters:

■ There is no phosphorus allowance on any arable land unless you have a valid soil sample showing that you have a phosphorus requirement — soil analysis by an approved laboratory after September 15, 2020.

■ All slurry must be applied before October 1.

■ All farmers using fertiliser/lime must have been registered since September 1. Registration will enable much tighter controls and increase detection of farmers who buy more fertiliser than permitted by their nutrient management plan. ■ There is an October 15 deadline for submitting closing stocks of fertiliser to the Fertiliser Register.

PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary; he is a member of the ACA and ITCA