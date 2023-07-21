Wheat slumps as Ukraine prepares actions to continue grain deal

An agricultural worker operates in a grain storage during wheat harvesting in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict near the settlement of Nikolske in the Donetsk Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Wheat fell about 3% as Ukraine is making preparations to continue a grain-export deal, which Russia exited this week amid escalating military risks in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy instructed his top military commanders to prepare "actions" that seeks to allow the grain deal to continue functioning. He also told the foreign ministry to prepare "analogous diplomatic steps." The statement on Zelenskiy's Telegram didn't elaborate on what the measures may be.

It wasn't immediately clear how Kyiv plans to get the corridor restarted just as tensions are escalating on both sides, and shippers and traders are wary.

Wheat is still poised for a weekly gain of 7%, as military drills in the Black Sea add to the risks disrupting grain trade from a vital producing region. Russia's navy on Friday said it conducted a live fire exercise in the waters. That comes at the end of a volatile week that saw the Kremlin terminate a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via some Black Sea ports, and then attack the nation's agricultural facilities. Both countries have warned that ships headed to each other's ports could be considered military targets.

It's unclear how realistic Ukraine's hopes are. The US said shipping escorts are not an option, while the United Nations has said it's not able to offer grain ships security guarantees. Meanwhile, shipowners are wary of sending vessels, and a major insurance broker has suspended a program for grain exports from Ukraine.

On Friday another Russian missile attack damaged "important infrastructure" in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi area in Odesa region, according to the regional administration. Russian missiles had hit a grain depot in the Odesa region overnight, causing a fire and damaging farm equipment, the administration said.

The rise in prices could again stoke food-commodity costs, which had moderated since the outbreak of the war last year.

"Markets have reacted violently this week from the geopolitics following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and continued weather concerns across much of the Northern Hemisphere," ADM Agriculture Ltd. said in a note. "The hype up in military action will also cause ship owners and insurers to be less confident in sending ships into what is now a 'war zone' environment."

The flaring of Black Sea tensions adds to risks in global grain markets. Heat is threatening corn crops in southern Europe. And drier conditions are ahead for corn and soy crops in the US Midwest and Delta next week, Maxar said in a report. India added to the food supply shocks on Thursday, saying it will ban some rice exports.

The International Grains Council raised its global grain production estimate for the 2023-24 season, but trimmed prospects for wheat.

Bloomberg.