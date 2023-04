Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have imposed bansTalks to resume Tuesday in WarsawEU has criticised bans

Ukrainian workers inspect the emptying process of one of the rail wagons full of grain inside a 48-container silo near Cierna nad Tisou, Slovakia on March 13, 2023. (Photo by Robert Nemeti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukraine will try to unblock exports of food and grain through Poland in a second day of talks in Warsaw on Tuesday after some of its staunchest allies in central Europe imposed bans on its products.