'The blinds must be down in the Department of Agriculture' - Appeal for derogation to lorry driver rest times for grain collection

The Department of Transport has rejected calls in recent weeks for a derogation on lorry driver rest time rules to aid the collection of the grain harvest, which has been disrupted by bad weather.

In correspondence between the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) and the IFA last week, IRHA Vice President Ger Hyland said the refusal was due to the Department of Agriculture not indicating any risk to the overall production of grain in Ireland that could be considered ‘urgent’ or 'exceptional’.

In the letter, seen by the Irish Independent, Hyland told IFA President Tim Cullinan that it had submitted another letter on behalf of the IFA and asked the Department of Transport to reconsider their decision.

"They must have the blinds down in the Department of Agriculture and the RSA for the last month and have not noticed the appalling weather than is impacting on the grain harvest.

"As a representative body for the licensed haulage sector, we had requested that the Department of Transport would recognise the chronic and acute crisis impacting on the grain harvest arising primarily from the poor weather conditions of the last month," Hyland said.

The summer’s grain harvest has been seriously hampered by unsettled weather which has condensed the harvest into a short number of days between spells of rain putting huge pressure on farmers and hauliers.

Given, what he said was the very tight time window for the collection and drying of grain to ensure that the crop meets the required specifications, Hyland said the IRHA had requested that the Department of Transport grant a limited exemption from the working time restrictions, similar to that granted in other EU Member States.

"We are confident that a limited exemption could have been granted which would allow the safe and timely collection and transportation of the harvest, without any attendant increased road safety risks arising,” he said in the letter.

The exemptions IRHA sought were limited (only to apply to drivers involved in the carriage of grain), temporary (for the next 30 days) and only involved limited extensions of working time required to address the current emergency situation (an increase of 2 hours per day or 14 hours per week), Hyland explained.

"I deeply regret that the Department of Transport has not seen fit to grant this derogation in light of the national emergency and the limited scope.

"The effect of this inflexibility means that hauliers will face risk of prosecution and sanction if they work outside the existing driving limits, regardless of the emergency position presented at present," he said.

Hyland told the IFA President the IRHA's members remain very keen to assist the farming community to get the harvest out of the ground and into appropriate storage.

"It is a matter of serious annoyance that they will be frustrated in this regard by the inflexible application of EU rules by our own Department, when other Member States have recognised and granted the need for flexibility to address what constitutes a serious challenge to our agriculture and food sector.

"You may have more success raising the matter with the Department of Agriculture, but despite putting our collective best foot forward, the Department of Transport have up to today said a firm “No”," Hyland told the IFA last week.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said it consulted with the Road Safety Authority and the Department of Agriculture and the Marine on the derogation request adding that the Department cannot act alone and requires corroboration with other relevant experts in order to make an informed decision.

"There are a number of factors to be considered in deciding on a derogation from the drivers’ hours rules. The derogation must address an urgent issue and it must also be in response to exceptional circumstances. Equally, a derogation should not in any way jeopardise driver or road safety.

"Having reviewed the available information presented in the request and consulting with the Road Safety Authority and Department of Food of the Marine, the Department of Transport decided against granting the temporary derogation. This decision was communicated to the Irish Road Haulage Association on 11 August 2023,” it said.

However, the Department spokesperson also said it indicated in its decision that it would reconsider the matter if the situation changed substantially and a further submission, and evidence of the need for a derogation, was put forward.

"On 17 August 2023 the Department received a follow up request from the Irish Road Haulage Association with a supporting letter from the Irish Farmers’ Association. The Department is currently engaging with relevant stakeholders to assess this request and determine whether it represents an urgent and exceptional situation requiring a derogation,” the spokesperson said.