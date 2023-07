Eamonn and Sean Treacy about to start harvesting for the second time because of heavy showers in July near Myshall, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

It is during years like this that we really have to look at the resilience of our tillage sector. If the 2022 season was as compliant as any growing season enjoyed in living memory, the season of 2023 has really shown up the risks and reality of growing crops on a little rock in the middle of the Atlantic ocean.