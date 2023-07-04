Richard Hackett: We need more resilient varieties if we are to expand the national  tillage area

Most of our high-yielding crop varieties struggle when there is not enough rain, or too much. Photo: Getty

My decidedly non-tech way of measuring rainfall consists of a plastic cup and an Excel sheet on my phone.

Its not calibrated to any system, doesn’t automatically record anything and the success of it depends on frequent inspection after rain, before the dog or the wind knocks the cup over. It is far from infallible, but certain trends are worth looking at.

This year for instance we have been talking of prolonged drought and the pressure this has exerted on crops.

But the Excel sheet doesn’t really back up this conclusion. Rainfall in January and February was less than the average of 2017-2022, March and April were more than average and May and June were less than average.

2022 was a drier year than average; last September and October were higher than normal, but not much.

If you were to look at these in any context, the figures do not stand out. I measured no rain from May 9to June 12, but otherwise, rain has been fairly consistently ‘Irish’ — a little bit, fairly frequently.

Why I am bringing up this ‘non-information information’ is that if you looked at crops in the north-east of the country, you would see a completely different story — evidence of crops that have been suffering from some significant long-term stresses.

Winter barley fields have some huge gaps, soon to be excellent landing pads for crows as the crops mature. I heard an apt description of many spring barley crops: ‘Even the sparrows will have to get down on one knee to get at them’.

The only conclusion you could reach is that the varieties we have are able to handle the Irish weather, as long as it doesn’t rain too much, or stop raining too much.

The available arsenal of varieties are bred to do one thing: maximise yield potential in trial sites.

Malting potential gets a side-eye in some spring barley assessments and we sometimes mumble about disease tolerance, but yield potential is the only real measure looked at.

What this singular focus on yield potential has given us is a range of varieties across all crops that are incapable of fighting ‘abiotic stresses’, which is a fancy term for wet, cold, drought, heat, compaction — ie real world conditions.

This year, there are hundreds of thousands of tonnes of yield potential that will never hit a weighbridge because of abiotic stresses.

Blank areas of field incur all the costs, but produce no yield. Stunted spring barley crops haven’t a chance of paying for themselves, never mind paying the grower.

The last few decades have forced the national tillage area to be concentrated into the ‘boys’ land’ of the east of the country, where the chance of abiotic stresses are less.

If we are to increase the tillage area, we will have to venture back into less-than-ideal land situations, where abiotic stresses abound. We can’t do this with the varieties we have available to us now.

We have to start looking at the ability to overcome real-world yield losses when assessing varieties.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in North Co Dublin and is a member of the ACA and ITCA