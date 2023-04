Richard Hackett: If you’re banking on ‘normal’ weather, you are in the wrong profession

If the weather was compliant all the time, we wouldn’t be needed at all. All our food could be organised by some computer programmer sitting on a beanbag with their laptop

Battling the weather: Flood damage to a winter barley crop in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Richard Hackett Mon 10 Apr 2023 at 08:24