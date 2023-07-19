Poland, Slovakia, Hungary Push to Extend Ukraine Grain Ban

Ukrainian workers inspect the emptying process of one of the rail wagons full of grain inside a 48-container silo near Cierna nad Tisou, Slovakia on March 13, 2023. (Photo by Robert Nemeti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Poland, Slovakia and Hungary justified their intention to extend local sales bans on Ukraine grain until the end of the year, even amid concerns that Russia's decision to end a grain-export deal with Kyiv may disrupt food supplies.

The three countries together with Bulgaria and Romania currently have restrictions in place on purchasing some of the country's grain until mid-September, after declining prices spurred protests from local farmers. The European Union agreement still allows transit shipments to countries elsewhere.

"I see no substantive argument" for the current ban to expire in mid-September, Poland's Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said in a radio interview on Tuesday. "I'm hoping the embargo won't end, that we will be able to win its extension within our coalition of five EU nations."

Ukraine has repeatedly called on the EU to end the ban on its crop exports, saying it was helping the Kremlin intensify pressure on the country's economy. The tensions are only likely to grow after Russia said on Monday that its year-old deal allowing grain shipments from the war-torn country to leave through Black Sea ports will cease to be effective on Tuesday.

The European Commission has previously signaled that it would reduce and phase out the "exceptional and temporary" restrictions affecting the eastern European countries. After Russia ended the Black Sea deal on Monday, the EU said it would "spare no efforts" to support the stable delivery of agricultural products from Ukraine to global markets via so-called solidarity lanes.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto acknowledged the latest developments mean that central Europe plays an even greater role for transporting grains from Ukraine, but warned that the transit routes shouldn't be used for profit-making, according to a Facebook video.

Representatives from the five eastern EU nations will meet in Warsaw on Wednesday to "prepare a statement for the European Commission to consider our specific situation" and to extend the ban as well as expand it to other commodities, Slovak Agriculture Minister Jozef Bires told a news conference on Monday.

It was clear that the impact on prices from additional supply is affecting an increasing range of produce, such as strawberries and raspberries in Poland, he said. Still, the European Commission probably won't be in favor of expanding the ban, according to Slovak minister.

"We support Ukraine in every way, but under the condition that food imports can't distort the internal market," Bires said. "We are in the process of harvesting, and some of our warehouses are full due to the past grain imports."