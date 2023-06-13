PJ Phelan: ‘I went to fish a section of the river Suir last week. There were no fish and not a fly on the water. What can be done?’
Don’t wait for further regulation on water quality – act now
PJ Phelan
Autosteer, section control and liquid fertiliser application are the engineering solutions to some of our water quality problems.
