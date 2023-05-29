Lush wheat fields across Europe are keeping grain prices low

A farmer loads a seeder before sowing sunflower seeds and fertilizing a field in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict near Starobesheve in the Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, May 19, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Megan Durisin and Áine Quinn

As extreme weather wreaks havoc on crops in the Americas and North Africa, Europe's breadbasket is thriving, with ample wheat harvests keeping global food costs under control.

Latest NewsMore