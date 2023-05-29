Lush wheat fields across Europe are keeping grain prices low
Megan Durisin and Áine Quinn
As extreme weather wreaks havoc on crops in the Americas and North Africa, Europe's breadbasket is thriving, with ample wheat harvests keeping global food costs under control.
Latest Tillage
Lush wheat fields across Europe are keeping grain prices low
How to avoid costly trace element deficiencies in late-sown crops
US makes rare wheat imports from Europe after drought ravages crops
Andrew Bergin: How busting ground can give valuable results with little disturbance
Angus Woods: Tillage farmers need CAP-funded crop insurance to save them from ruin
PJ Phelan: The Tillage Incentive Scheme is not enough – here’s what is needed
Richard Hackett: We need to establish crop varieties that can cope with a bit of adversity
Rape crops causing racehorse health issues, leading trainers say
‘Cartel’ impacting fertiliser price in Ireland - Jackie Cahill
Why the timing of applying fungicides to different crops is critical
Top Stories
‘At that moment, I thought he was finally going to kill me’ – woman’s terror at hands of ‘monster’ ex-boyfriend
Ask Allison: I’m child-free by choice and my single-parent sister demands help with kids. I’m trapped!
Adrian Mullen emerges as serious doubt for Kilkenny after suffering nasty hand injury
Convicted killer who absconded from Northern Ireland is granted bail in High Court
Latest NewsMore
League title disappointment at United still lingers for Ireland legend Kevin Moran
Nato soldiers injured in Kosovo clashes with Serbian protesters
Novak Djokovic advances at French Open then sends political message about Kosovo
On This Day in History - May 30th
‘There is no other team has done this...And no one will ever do it again’ – Graham Rowntree hails Munster’s URC win
Eamonn Holmes accuses former This Morning colleague Phillip Schofield of ‘toxicity’
Search for Disappeared victims of Troubles ‘will never stop until remains found’
Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight after series of night-time barrages
Wildfires rage in Nova Scotia, covering cities in smoke
Russell Crowe sends video message to Ryan Tubridy following Late Late Show departure