IFA hits out at ‘profiteering’ in feed supply chain as wheat price rises

Wheat rose as much as 1.1% in early trading after a series of drone strikes in Russia over the weekend raised nervousness around the threat to exports of the grain via the Black Sea.

A drone strike on the main railway station in Kursk, less than 100 miles from the Ukrainian border, damaged buildings and infrastructure. Two drones were also shot down in Russia's Belgorod region, and another attack was repelled south of Moscow.

Futures in Chicago climbed 0.9% to $6.45 a bushel as of 8:14 a.m. in Singapore after jumping 3.9% on Friday.

It comes as IFA Farm Business Chair Rose Mary McDonagh last week questioned what she said was a ‘disparity’ between the grain price tillage farmers are receiving here, and the animal feed prices charged by feed suppliers to drystock, dairy, pig and poultry farmers.

The IFA has highlighted that grain farmers are facing a massive drop in income, with many facing significant losses for this year’s harvest. While weather and higher inputs have played a part, they have also, the IFA said, taken a cut of about a third in the price paid by merchants for their grain.

McDonagh said, “in a year where both tillage and livestock farmers are suffering from ongoing inflated input prices, combined with significantly reduced output prices, we cannot have a situation where some within the feed supply chain are profiteering”.

IFA highlighted CSO data shows that shows in the 12-month period to June 2023 compound feed prices increased by 1%. In the same period for example, fertiliser prices declined by 43%.

“Those buying grain from tillage farmers and those supplying feedstuffs to livestock farmers need to act fairly. Tillage farmers must get a fair price for their grain while livestock farmers must be charged a fair price for their feedstuff. Based on our analysis of the latest data, serious questions have to be asked,” concluded the IFA Farm Business Chair.

Meanwhile, IFA National Grain Chairman Kieran McEvoy said an analysis completed by IFA shows that a 2.6t/ac spring feed barley crop grown on rented land is losing approximately €125/acre, even after all direct payments.

“The combination of declining CAP payments; very high input costs; moderate to poor yields from a difficult growing season; high land rental costs; and atrocious weather in July and early August are all coming home to roost now,” Kieran McEvoy outlined.

“While the weather has improved over the past 10 days with better ground conditions, many farmers still have winter barley straw unbaled and a significant portion of spring barley crops yet to harvest," he continued.

Additional reporting Bloomberg