Fears imports of Ukrainian grain could depress prices here – Sinn Féin

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has been called on to respond to what has been described as 'growing concerns' over the potential impact that imports of Ukrainian grain could have on prices for Irish grain growers.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Agriculture, Claire Kerrane said it has been reported to her that imported Ukranian grain, at a cost less than the current market price for Irish grain, will place significant pressure on Irish grain growers as harvesting season is about to commence.

“Reports of grain being imported from Ukraine at significantly lower prices to those of national grain prices is really concerning.

“I have been contacted by several tillage farmers and Irish Grain Growers who are very worried about what these imports will mean for the sector.

“They have advised me that the imported grain is being traded at €160 per tonne, in comparison to current market prices for Irish grain of €202 per tonne for barley, €223 per tonne for wheat, and €430 per tonne for oilseed rape.

“With drying costs added at an additional €35 per tonne, that’s a drop of over €100 per tonne between the two products. That is a stark difference to national prices and threatens to force grain prices down, which will in turn have a severe impact on Grain Growers here in the State.

“This threat to depress the sector comes at the worst time, as harvest season is about to start, she said.

Kerrane highlighted that similar issues have been experienced in other EU states, such as Poland and Latvia, which have received compensation at EU level, in order to prevent a collapse in their national tillage sectors as a result of Ukrainian grain being imported in.

“I have queried this matter with Minister McConalogue and asked him to outline what supports and assurances he intends to provide to tillage farmers, given these recent reports.

“Just last week the Minister acknowledged that the tillage sector lost out under the new CAP. It is important that that recognition is now translated into action and adequate supports for the tillage sector where they are needed.”

It comes as yesterday, wheat prices climbed to a fresh four-month high after the armed uprising in top exporter Russia added uncertainty over the outlook for grain shipments from the Black Sea breadbasket.

Russia is expected to be the world's biggest wheat exporter this season and next, and any shift in its shipments would have a significant impact on global flows. There doesn't appear to be immediate disruptions to its wheat trade, although the shipping industry will be assessing the safety of operations in the region, said Carlos Mera, head of agricultural commodities market research at Rabobank.

Wheat futures in Chicago rallied as much as 3.2% as traders weighed the implications of the weekend events. The advance puts prices on track for a 29% monthly gain, the biggest since 2015, which has also been driven by dry weather parching US corn and soy crops.

Convoys loyal to Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, advanced toward Moscow on Saturday, demanding the removal of President Vladimir Putin's army chiefs. A deal was struck to end the insurrection, prompting Prigozhin to halt his assault and agree to go into exile. It represented the greatest threat yet to Putin's almost quarter-century rule.

The situation could add to worries over the future of the pact that allows Ukraine to ship grain from Black Sea ports. The deal is up for renewal in mid-July and Ukraine's infrastructure minister last week said he was "not optimistic" over its extension.