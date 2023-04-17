EU warns against unilateral steps after Poland, Hungary ban Ukrainian grain
Poland and Hungary ban Ukraine grain, other food importsEuropean Commission says action 'not acceptable'Cheaper Ukrainian imports have hurt local farmersUkrainian and Polish ministers to meet on Monday
Alan Charlish, Pavel Polityuk, Jan Strupczewski and David Ljunggren
Unilateral action on trade by European Union member states is unacceptable, the bloc's executive said on Sunday, after Poland and Hungary announced bans on grain and other food imports from Ukraine to protect their local agricultural sectors.