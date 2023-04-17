EU warns against unilateral steps after Poland, Hungary ban Ukrainian grain

Poland and Hungary ban Ukraine grain, other food importsEuropean Commission says action 'not acceptable'Cheaper Ukrainian imports have hurt local farmersUkrainian and Polish ministers to meet on Monday

Poland and Hungary have been embroiled in long-running conflicts with Brussels.

Alan Charlish, Pavel Polityuk, Jan Strupczewski and David Ljunggren Mon 17 Apr 2023 at 10:01