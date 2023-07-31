Dry Weather Across Europe Hits Wheat and Corn Crop Yields

A French farmer harvests his field of wheat during sunset, in Blecourt, France July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Bloomberg) -- Drier-than-usual conditions across western, central and northern Europe are hitting crop yields from wheat to corn and barley, according to the European Union's Monitoring Agricultural Resources unit.

Europe's sunflower crop is now seen below the five-year average due to a weaker outlook in Romania, while the spring barley crop is seen lower due to conditions in Scandinavia and the Baltic countries.

Still, some areas got surplus rainfall that delayed harvesting and potentially reduced grain quality.

Southern parts of the Iberian Peninsula and northern Italy experienced intense heatwaves, which triggered a risk of heat-induced sterility for flowering summer crops, with potentially irreversible impacts on yields.

Below are the latest MARS yield forecasts for 2023, in tons per hectare:

JRC MARS Bulletin - Crop monitoring in Europe

