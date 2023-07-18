‘Critical’ week ahead for harvest as tillage farmers brace for more rain

Winter barley is fit to be cut and beginning to break down, with concern among farmers and advisors rising. Photo: Roger Jones

Tillage farmers are facing a “critical” week after heavy showers lodged many crops, and more rain is on the way.

North Tipperary tillage advisor PJ Phelan said winter barley is fit to be cut and beginning to break down, with concern among farmers and advisors rising.

“The concern is we are going to start losing heads totally at this stage. Whatever profit was going to come out of winter barley this year, the extra yield has been lost at this stage, and at best it will be a break-even crop.”

Winter oilseed rape in the area is ready for harvesting and even crops that got pod seal are beginning to shed seeds at the moment, he said.

“Things look bleak around here and the weather forecast is broken for the rest of the week. Ground conditions are getting wet, so even if barley is fit to go, the ground is not in many places.”

Met Éireann is predicting scattered showers this week after widespread heavy rain over the past week that flattened many crops. Temperatures are to be slightly on the cool side for the time of year.

Dublin-based agronomist Richard Hackett said the worst-affected crops hit by heavy showers around the country over the past few days are those that are still green.

“The loading pressure is worse when the leaves are still green as there is more weight than more mature crops.

“Approximately less than half of the winter barley crop is cut and that is probably getting critical. You’d like to get it done this week. Crops are getting knocked around a bit and if you don’t get it done this week, you could be in trouble.

“A green crop lodging will suffer yield losses, but a crop ready for harvesting is better off — you will have harvest losses and it will be damper, but the yield should not be impacted too much.”

And he warned that if Ireland wants to grow tillage in more marginal areas, this will continue to happen unless there are varieties that can deal with the weather conditions.

“If we are going to grow the tillage area, we have to learn how to grow those crops in these areas. It can be done, but we need to focus on that. Lodging problems now are a result of work you did two months ago, such as your fertiliser or the variety not being right.”

Bobby Miller of the Irish Grain Growers group said the immediate concern is that what is ready for harvesting cannot be harvested.

“It’s a very start-stop harvest. All crops are lodging and it adds to the harvest pressure, as quality and yield will be impacted. We are not at the panic stage yet, but we need a good spell of weather.”

Another two or three days of heavy rain, he said, would also impact ground conditions. “Fields are getting wet and while it’s not a concern yet, if it stays wet, travelling conditions will be an issue.

“Crops were shockingly expensive to get into the ground, as farmers had their fertiliser purchased at last year’s prices of €800-900/t and grain prices are back around a third on last year.”