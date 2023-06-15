Andrew Bergin: Why creating a pond is a dream for me but the reality is a bit more complicated
You can dig your hole but you can’t make it hold water
Andrew Bergin
I was told lately that putting ponds on farms “is a bit of a thing these days”, so I went off and had a quiet word with myself.
Latest Tillage
Putin says Russia thinking of ditching grain deal due to West's 'cheating'
Andrew Bergin: Why creating a pond is a dream for me but the reality is a bit more complicated
Meet the Offaly tillage farmer shining a light on gender inequality and climate change in rural Vietnam
PJ Phelan: ‘I went to fish a section of the river Suir last week. There were no fish and not a fly on the water. What can be done?’
China's wheat growers face 'disaster' after heavy rain batters crop
How this Wexford couple run a successful, sustainable farm business on half an acre
Global wheat price surges after Ukraine dam destruction
Why this Meath farmer will keep growing beans despite this year’s poor establishment
Lush wheat fields across Europe are keeping grain prices low
How to avoid costly trace element deficiencies in late-sown crops
Top Stories
Depeche Mode at Malahide Castle review: fans just can’t get enough... just can’t get enough...
The Overlap On Tour review: Roy Keane is the star of the show and scores big laughs in football banter-fest
The Indo Daily: ‘Miracle in the Jungle’ – How did four young children survive 40 days in the Colombian rainforest?
Breaking | Premier League fixtures revealed: Liverpool visit Pochettino’s Chelsea on opening weekend as champions City face Burnley
Latest NewsMore
Manchester United’s full fixture list for 2023/24 Premier League season
Saturn discovery boosts hopes of finding alien life
Liverpool’s full fixture list for 2023/24 Premier League season
Breaking | Premier League fixtures revealed: Liverpool visit Pochettino’s Chelsea on opening weekend as champions City face Burnley
Latest | Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Greece gets go-ahead despite national mourning period following migrant boat disaster
Matt McClean hoping to boost Walker Cup chances with strong performance at US Open
LATEST | Boris Johnson’s lies laid bare as damning Partygate report published
The Brooks Koepka trick that can inspire Rory McIlroy at the US Open
Lost luggage – eight hacks to prevent your bags going astray on holiday
Harvard Medical School morgue manager and four others charged in theft and sale of human body parts