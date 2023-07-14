Andrew Bergin: More options but more disease, more pests, more risk and less rest – how climate change is affecting our farms
Harvest is starting earlier and earlier, and we are seeing more destructive pests, like the bruchid beetle
I am pretty sure that no combine ever worked around here in June before this year. Until very recently the first winter barley was normally cut locally around July 20 and it took another four or five days before it was properly ripe and we stopped hearing complaints that it was hard to thresh.