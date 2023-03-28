Tops tips for a late pregnancy feeding plan

Thriving: Lowland ewes and lambs on Tomás O’Toole’s farm at Moyard, Clifden, Co Galway

Damian Costello and Ivan Kelly

Tomás O’Toole’s lowland flock on his farm at near Moyard, Clifden, Co Galway were housed a bit earlier this year as adverse weather was affecting ewe body condition.