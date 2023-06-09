Tom Staunton: Why we are baling our silage with film wrap rather than netting
This reduces waste and helps with preservation, which is vital when feeding to ewes in spring
Tom Staunton
The glorious weather has given us the opportunity to get on top of some jobs around the farm.
Latest Sheep
Tom Staunton: Why we are baling our silage with film wrap rather than netting
How tillage helps this model beef and sheep farm keep meal bills low
Lamb prices: ICM leads factory quote drops by slashing 20c-30c/kg
Dealing with the fall-out from bad weather at lambing
Factories push for lamb price cuts but €8/kg still ‘very achievable’
John Fagan: Sheep farmers were hit hard by Brexit turmoil – we deserve compensation
Lamb Prices: Factories not having it all their own way in attempt to pull prices
Tightening numbers loosen factories’ grip on trade
Tom Staunton: Good thrive pre-weaning is so important – and it cuts costs
How French sheep farmers are learning to live with the reintroduction of wolves
Top Stories
Two homes in one with views of three Wexford beaches for €1.25m
Teacher Tok: Meet the Irish educators sharing knowledge and life lessons on social media
Food prices to keep rising but rate of increase to slow down significantly
EXCLUSIVE | Domestic and sexual violence complaints against gardai rise, new figures reveal
Latest NewsMore
LATEST | Ireland weather: Weekend forecast predicts highs of 26C but some scattered showers
Demand for gas remains low despite falling wholesale prices
PGA Tour-Saudi deal gives Donald Trump fresh hope of Open return at his Turnberry course
ANALYSIS-Spain hatches plan to win Macron over to EU-Mercosur trade pact
US renewable diesel bubble begins to burst as costs spark pullback
Cocaine addict stockpiled the drug during Covid crisis
Dad had kitchen knife ‘for his safety’
Binance halts dollar deposits in US as SEC tightens noose
Donald Trump indicted over classified documents – what are the charges and will he be arrested?
Sinn Féin MEPs to back Nature Restoration law after changes